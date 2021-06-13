Trinidad and Tobago's indigenous animals: the noisy tropical screech owl

Tropical screech owls is noisier than other owl species found in TT. Many times you can hear them but you can't see them because their camoflage is so amazing. - Marvin Hamilton

The tropical screech owl is the most heard and seen owl species in TT.

Though nocturnal in nature – meaning they are most active at night – there is a possibility you have heard this owl even if you haven't seen it.

But how can you tell the sound of tropical screech owls apart from other species of owls?

“Other owls tend to be quieter, but this owl is noisier," said Ricardo Meade, founder of the El Socorro Centre for Wildlife Conservation, in a recent interview with Newsday Kids.

“Many times, you usually hear these owls but never even see them because their camouflage is so amazing.

“They usually blend into trees at night.”

Created in 2005, the centre does conservation programmes and rehabilitates animals rescued from distressing situations.

In addition to being noisier, Meade said scientific research shows tropical screech owls make up to 16 different sounds as they communicate with each other.

But that is not the only unique thing about them.

Because their eyes are so large, there is no room for eye muscles in their heads.

So, to be able to see around them, these owls can turn their heads up to 270 degrees since their eyes cannot move. That means they can turn their head almost all the way around!

What's even more unique is that individual owls in this species, can be found in four different colours: dark grey/brown, light brown, rufous (reddish-brown) and dark rufous.

So if different coloured owls in the species mate with each other, their offspring can have unique colours and even speckled colours.

While these owls are not hunted, they do face other risks from humans.

For example, when people throw food scraps and other litter out their windows while driving, it can attract roaches, rats and mice, which are a main part of their diet.

When the owls try to fly across roadways to catch them, they can get hit by cars and get injured.

For the year, so far, the El Socorro Wildlife Centre has rescued six of these owls, three of which were struck by cars.

Car accidents are not the only risk.

When young owls fall out of trees, people often take them and try to raise them, but it is more complex to raise an owl than you think.

Meade said, “We advise people not to keep these baby owls.

“Most of these people do not realise the owls need rats, mice and roaches. So, most of the times, they don’t get fed a proper diet.”

Meade also said people who have house cats should try to keep them indoors as they are a threat to the owls.

So if you ever hear one of these owls, try shining a light onto a nearby tree to see if you catch a glimpse.