Trinidad and Tobago receives Pfizer vaccines from the US

File photo

Trinidad and Tobago has received an unspecified quantity of vaccines from the US government.

In a media release on Sunday, the Ministry of National Security confirmed a gift of Pfizer vaccines was given to TT on Saturday, but did not specify how much vaccines were part of the shipment.

This release was withdrawn shortly after and an updated release issued noting that the quantity of vaccines received was "small."

These doses of vaccines will be used by members of national security.

The release noted that TT was grateful for the donation and would continue working with international partners.