Tobago Hotel Association wants tourism workers to be vaccinated

File photo: The Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort in Tobago.

Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA) vice-president Carol-Ann Birchwood-James has renewed her appeal for workers in the sector to be vaccinated in preparation for the reopening of the borders.

She did so on Saturday after the Prime Minister’s news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

At the briefing, Dr Rowley announced that the construction sector will remain closed for another two weeks.

But he said the Government’s plan to reopen the borders by mid-July is still on stream in the midst of slowly declining covid19 infections.

Rowley announced the Government is expecting another batch of 200,000 Sinopharm vaccines on Monday, which is to be utilised for targeted groups.

Workers at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort, Lowlands, were vaccinated on Saturday along with employees in the construction sector.

But vaccination for workers in the wider tourism sector are expected to begin in earnest at the Magdalena on Thursday and Friday.

Birchwood-James told Newsday the enthusiasm she felt last week Saturday on learning that the borders could be reopened in the coming weeks has fallen flat.

“I must say that last week I was feeling euphoric but this week, after listening to him (Rowley), I don’t know how to feel more than to say that people in the tourism industry and the people, I make an appeal for them go and get vaccinated,” she said.

Birchwood-James said the tourism sector has so far compiled a list of about 300 people to be vaccinated at the Magdalena.

“But you can only come by appointment. So, I am appealing for them to sign up with us (association) and the authorities will ring for them to come. It is not a walk-in service. That is the best we could do.”

Birchwood-James said unlike last week’s briefing, Rowley did not offer much hope.

“Because listening to the Prime Minister, we not sure when we are going to come out of this curfew and when we going to come out of this lockdown. So, it looks as though we are in for a long haul.”

She said the best thing that Tobagonians could do is to get vaccinated “because that is the only way out.”