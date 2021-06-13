Stolen boat recovered, CoP says TTPS marine unit will soon become operational.

Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

ONE of the vessels stolen from a Claxton Bay fisherman in a pirate attack on Wednesday night has been recovered and returned to its owner.

A senior officer at the St Margaret’s Police Station told the Newsday on Saturday, the vessel was recovered by the marine branch of Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd, minus the engine. It was returned to the owner.

The officer said there is no report of anyone being thrown overboard. He said he could not confirm reports of other vessels being stolen that same night.

He advised fisherfolks when they go out to sea, especially at nights, to ensure they fish in groups, have cell phones, some kind of GPS tracking device, flare guns, floatation devices and life jackets.

He said while most of the fishermen are able to swim, being thrown overboard in the night, fatigue plus injuries could result in a dangerous combination.

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, who is working to ensure the fishermen’s safety, confirmed the police marine unit will help to patrol and protect the coastline and will soon become operational.

Frustrated by the numerous pirate attacks which have left them vulnerable, fishermen are now threatening to arm themselves and fight back.

Carli Bay fisherman Deonarine Ramroop said, “Fishermen are going to arm ourselves and go out there and take we lock up, because we working to help our families.

“Some of us have our sons working with us, brothers. We work out there as family. I am calling all fishermen to form a group and do night together against these bandits because they are going to kill some of us again.”

There were separate reports of pirate attacks in the Gulf of Paria last Wednesday night.

In one of the incidents, boat captain Desmond Belfast who was fishing six miles off Claxton Bay was reportedly thrown and his pirogue - Tristan, Jeron & Nicholai, with the registered TFV 5250 and Yamaha engine - stolen

This vessel has since been recovered.

In a separate incident, father and son Tarabath and Sonnylal Balkaran were pistol-whipped and thrown overboard while fishing at Otaheitie around 9 pm on Wednesday.

Their vessel, “Monster” was stolen. Value of the vessel, engine and nets is estimated to be in the vicinity of $100,000.

Balkaran said they were in the shallow water when they were attacked and were able to swim to shore before walking a further distance get help.

Imtiaz Khan, president of the Carli Bay Fishing Association said while the Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has responded and is putting a plan in place, the Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds remains silent.

Hinds did not respond to calls from Newsday on Friday.