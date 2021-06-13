President "saddened" by death of silver medal winner

FLASHBACK: President Paula-Mae Weekes listens attentively to President's medal silver recipient, Abdullah Hassim at the award ceremony at President's House on January 18, 2020. Hassim died on June 5 and tested positive for covid19. - Office of the President

PRESIDENT Paula-Mae Weekes is saddened by the death of President’s Medal Silver recipient, Abdullah Hassim.

Hassim, 20, collapsed and died at his Cunupia home on June 5.

A test during his autopsy found he was covid19 positive. In a statement on Sunday, the president said, “Every death is significant but the passing of one so young is especially heart-rending.”

She said that Hassim, at a young age, had already achieved recognition for his dedication and service was testament to the bright future that awaited him.

The president extended her personal condolences to his parents, Nabilah and Intaff Juman, his immediate family and his extended family among the President’s awards programme.

“Farewell Abdullah,” the statement said.

Speaking at the Prime Minister’s media briefing on Saturday, Dr Michelle Trotman said Hassim’s was not a case that was being followed along since it was at post-mortem, he was diagnosed with covid19.