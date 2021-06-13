PM blasts Kamla for "civil unrest" virus statement

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at Saturday's press conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's. Photo courtesy OPM

THE PRIME Minister has blasted Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for statements attributed to her in a press release from her office relating to Government’s handling of the covid19 pandemic.

On Saturday, Persad-Bissessar said the seeds of civil unrest were being planted and watered, as she warned there should not be a repeat of 1990, referring to the Government’s vaccination plan and pandemic measures.

Almost immediately her statements were denounced.

On a post on its Facebook page, the Women’s League of the People’s National Movement said it rebuked the opposition leader’s “coded language” and said the statements were seditious in nature.

In a separate lengthier post, on the Office of the Prime Minister’s page, Dr Rowley said Persad-Bissessar’s utterances, “appealing for a 1990-style insurrection to be the response of those citizens who are undergoing the hardships that many are currently experiencing,” was a “most dangerous, damaging and unpatriotic obstruction in this time of our national struggle in these pandemic times.”

The post said such a statement could easily be misunderstood or viewed as acceptable encouragement.

“The Opposition Leader clearly believes that she could benefit from such a development but any such actions would be very costly and detrimental to the entire nation.

“Clearly that is not any of her concerns.”

Dr Rowley said the Opposition Leader should be condemned for her “relentless attack on the professional public servants in the healthcare sector whom she identified, by name, and subjected them to her warped and disgusting analysis.

“These public officers are the cream of our professionals who have come to our defence in this moment of great need, in a pandemic and as Prime Minister, charged with the responsibility of steering this nation to a safe place in this storm, I appeal to the Opposition Leader to search within herself for any modicum of decency which would direct her to leave the public professionals out of her political desperation.”