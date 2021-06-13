New coach Angus Eve to 'lift' Trinidad and Tobago football

Trinidad and Tobago's newly-appointed senior men's football head coach Angus Eve. -

The FIFA-appointed normalisation committee of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) has appointed Angus Eve as interim head coach ahead of the Gold Cup preliminary round, which takes place in early July 2021.

On accepting the position, which runs until 31st August 2021, Eve told TTFA media, “I’m really honoured and privileged to have this opportunity to continue to represent my country. I’m committed to provide a lift to TT, especially in this time where we are battling with so many different adversities at the same time.”

Terry Fenwick, along with assistant coaches Derek King and Kelvin Jack were fired on Friday day after being eliminated from the first round of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign. Eve, a former national player, has coached many teams during his career. He is the coach at Naparima College and at Club Sando and is a former TT junior coach.

The release added, “With the Gold Cup around the corner, the appointment of an interim head coach had to be made in very short order. As such, a selection panel of normalisation committee member Nicholas Gomez, Anton Corneal, Anthony Sherwood and Richard Chinapoo met on the 12 June to finalize the selection of the interim head coach and Eve was recommended to the normalisation committee as the preferred candidate.

Normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad said, “We thank the previous coaching staff for their commitment and efforts. We now look forward to the Gold Cup competition and wish Angus all the best. We will do our very best to support him and the team.”

The normalisation committee will be consulting with Eve to finalize his coaching staff.

After the Gold Cup, a process overseen by an independent selection panel will invite and review applications, in anticipation of appointing the new senior men’s national team head coach in September 2021.