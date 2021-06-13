Morvant man shot while sitting in yard

A 28-year-old Morvant man is in stable condition after he was shot while sitting in his yard on Saturday night.

Police said the man was sitting in the yard of his Chinapoo Village, Morvant, home at around 8.50 pm when he heard several gunshots and felt a burning in his right foot.

The man fell on the ground and continued to hear gunshots.

A relative who was at home at the time saw him bleeding from his foot and called an ambulance.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital where he was treated.

Police suspect the man was shot by a stray bullet.

Investigators from the Morvant CID are continuing enquiries.