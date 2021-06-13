Javon Murray sings about the beauty of Trinidad and Tobago

Javon Murray sees beauty in TT’s culture and scenery.

He wants to share this beauty with others and to do this he often taps into his creativity.

Javon sings calypso and he also likes to write. He loves singing songs which highlight TT’s natural attractions.

“TT is a wonderful place and we’re lucky to be in it,” said Javon, 8, in a recent interview with Newsday Kids.

Last year, with his father’s help, he wrote a calypso called I love my country.

Through the lyrics, Javon takes listeners on a tour of TT’s most beautiful places, like beaches.

Javon has been singing calypso since he was three years old. He often comes up with ideas for songs and his father helps him write them.

“I like singing because I have the voice for it,” said Javon who enjoys the time he spends with his father, Stefon Murray, at their Laventille home working on music.

He admires calypsonians like Aaron Duncan and Shadow (Winston Bailey).

Other songs Javon and his dad have written include Call Gary and Intro to Kaiso.

In Intro to Kaiso, he shares with listeners the things that make calypso unique while in Call to Gary he advises people to reach out to Police Commissioner Gary Griffith if they ever need help.

Javon is a standard one student at Morvant Anglican Primary school. He has won the school’s Carnival calypso competition in 2019, 2020 and this year's virtual competition.

He participated in the finals of NJAC's 2020 junior calypso competition. This year he won the North Eastern Division’s Community Police junior calypso competition and he placed fifth in Chuck E Cheese’s junior calypso competition.

Even though he is becoming more comfortable on stage, Javon still gets nervous sometimes.

“Sometimes I feel nervous when performing but I keep on signing and listen to the crowd’s reaction.”

Javon’s love for highlighting TT’s beautiful through creativity does not stop at music.

In April, in his free time, he started writing a book which highlights different scenic places in TT.

For now, he does not have a name for the book.

With more time at home due to covid19, Javon is encouraging other young children to dip into their creativity.

To relax, Javon likes drawing, reading, and playing with his pet dog Ginger.

“Sometimes, I’ll just draw something about how I feel. If I am in a good mood, I will draw a sunset and if I am feeling bored, I will just start to draw anything that comes to my mind with a pencil and page.

“Ginger is playful, and he always cheers me up whenever I’m feeling down. He’s a pitbull who’s brown with a white stripe.”

When Javon grows up, he would like to be an actor.

“I’ll like to be an actor because I’m good and playing different things which I’m not.”

For now, his favourite actor is Jim Carrey.

Javon thanks his parents and teachers for their support.

You can listen to Javon’s songs on his YouTube page, Javon Murray.