Dentists, veterinarians approved to give covid19 jabs

- AYANNA KINSALE

DENTISTS, veterinary surgeons, paramedics and pharmacists have been given the green light to administer covid19 vaccines.

They will do so under the direction or supervision of a medical practitioner.

The measure was provided for in Legal Notice 179 issued by President Paula-Mae Weekes on Saturday as part of the emergency powers (2019 novel coronavirus vaccination) regulations, 2021.

Included in the list of personnel who will now have the authority to administer the vaccine are: nursing personnel and medical and dental interns.

These regulations will have effect during the period of public emergency, the notice said.

In the coming weeks, Trinidad and Tobago are expected to receive a vaccines from multiple sources, among them 200,000 doses of Sinopharm from China; donations of Oxford-AstraZeneca from Caricom nations; and some 800,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccines purchased through the African Medical Platform.