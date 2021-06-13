Cops: Princes Town woman remains missing

Kadijah Flament

Southern Division police are yet again asking for help in locating a missing 25-year-old Princes Town woman.

Police renew the call after several people took to social media on Saturday and declared Kadijah Flament dead. Some claimed police detained a woman in San Fernando in connection with her disappearance.

"We do not know where people get the idea that she is dead. There is no body. The police were at a house in San Fernando yesterday (Saturday) in connection with another investigation. No one was detained in connection with the missing woman," a senior police investigator said.

Flament, of Lothians Road, Princes Town, left home last Monday, without telling relatives where she was going.

She is a mother of one and a former student of the Civilian Conservation Corps.

Flament was last seen on Monday in the Princes Town area.

Sgt Heerarlal is leading investigations.

Police are calling on anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact Princes Town police at 655-2231 or any police station. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 800 TIPS (8477), 555, 999 or report it via the TTPS App.