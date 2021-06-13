14 additional deaths, 301 new cases

There are 14 new covid19 deaths and 301 new cases of the virus, the Ministry of Health said in its covid19 update on Sunday.

The new cases were obtained from samples taken between June 8 to June 12. The total number of deaths is now 670, while the total number of active cases is 9,249.

The ministry said the deaths were of three elderly men, three elderly women, two middle-aged men, two middle-aged women and two young women with comorbidities.

An elderly man and a middle-aged man without comorbidities were also part of the latest deaths.

The update said 30 additional people were warded at hospitals bringing the total number of warded patients to 484, while 72 people were discharged from public health facilities.

Tobago also reported 12 new covid19 cases in the last 24-hours.