Veteran racehorse trainer Harriram ‘Pepsi’ Gobin dies

VETERAN local racehorse trainer Harriram “Pepsi” Gobin died on Thursday, at the age of 60.

Gobin was taken to hospital recently after he complained of feeling unwell, but he was not reported to be suffering from the coronavirus.

He won the Gold Cup in successive years, 2019 (with Nuclear Power) and 2020 (with Master of War), both owned by Shivam Maharaj.

President of the Arima Race Club (ARC), Robert Bernard, said on Friday, “(He) was a cool gentleman. He was well-respected by everyone, not only as a trainer but as a man of integrity. He would be sorely missed.”

Bernard added, “What I remember most about him was how humble he was. Humility is something that’s not many people (have) these days. It was always a pleasure having any interaction with him.”

The ARC president says that his group will plan to honour Gobin’s memory, when local racing resumes following the Government-instituted lockdown.