Tobago records 21 new covid19 cases

File photo: Aerial shot of the Scarborough Esplanade, Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

TOBAGO has recorded 21 new covid19 cases.

This brings to 199 the total number of active cases on the island.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll stands at 18 since the outbreak in mid-March last year.

In a statement on Saturday, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said four patients were in ICU while eight were at a step-down facility.

It said since March 2020, 6,890 people have been tested and a total of 691 cases.

The division said 31 patients are in state isolation and another 156 in home isolation.

To date, 7,178 people have received their first dose of the covid19 vaccination while 579 have received their second dose on the island.