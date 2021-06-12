Tobago man shot dead while driving

Dwayne Legall -

A Mason Hall man is Tobago’s latest murder victim.

He has been identified as maintenance worker Dwayne Legall.

Reports are that around 12.50 pm on Saturday, Legall, 27, was driving his motor vehicle, a Nissan B14, with other occupants, along Spence Trace, when a gunman opened fire on the vehicle.

Police said Legall was shot but ran unto Northside Road before collapsing.

He was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital where he died.

Investigations are continuing.