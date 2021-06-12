The thrill of the grill

Lemon grilled shrimp

Grilling is thrilling. It’s fun, it’s easy, it’s an alternative form of cooking and what’s more it is good for you. A low fat way to prepare your foods, grilling has become the preferred style of cooking for many.

There are many tabletop grills available on the market today and barbecue pits have become very haute indeed with many attachments that make them complete cooking centres in themselves. Whether you use a coal pot, a grill on your stove or a sophisticated barbecue pit, this tried and true method of cooking still does produce tasty and mouth-watering foods.

For outdoor cooking, I prefer a barbecue which utilises coals as opposed to briquettes used in electric barbecue pits, the flavour is smoky due to the burning of the coals. A hooded dome style barbecue is versatile as the closed cover works as a smoker for your meats and seafood, resulting in even bigger, bolder flavours.

You can prepare your complete meal on your grill, from your meat, your veggies and even your dessert.

The secret to prefect grilling is to marinate your meats before cooking, make sure your grill is at the correct temperature and try to cook items that need the same cooking temperatures at the same time, this ensures a great finished produce every time.

When it comes to sauces, zesty sauces can be used on chicken, steak or lamb, but when you’re grilling seafood keep your marinades light and flavourful.

Here are some thrills for your barbecue grill!

24 large shrimp, peeled and deveined

½ cup fresh lemon juice

⅓ cup vegetable or olive oil

¼ cup finely-chopped fresh parsley

4 cloves garlic minced

2 tsp grated lemon zest

salt and freshly-ground black pepper.

In a mixing bowl combine lemon juice, oil, parsley, garlic and pepper, place shrimp in marinade and toss. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Thread shrimp onto a metal skewer or a wooden skewer that has been soaked in water for 30 minutes.

Cooked shrimp on greased grill over medium hot coals or grill, brushing with marinade often. Cook for 2 minutes per side or until firm to the touch.

Serves 8

Herbed kingfish steaks

½ cup minced fresh herbs, basil, chives, parsley and chadon beni or cilantro

¼ cup olive oil

2 tbs fresh lime juice

3 cloves garlic minced

2 tsp Dijon mustard

Salt and freshly-ground black pepper

1½ lbs kingfish steaks sliced ¾-inch thick

In a shallow dish large enough to hold fish in a single layer mix together herbs, lime juice, oil, garlic, mustard and pepper.

Add steaks and turn to coat evenly.

Cover and let marinate for 30 minutes at room temperature.

Cook on greased grill over hot coals or on high setting for 3 to 4 minutes.

Or until steaks are nearly cooked, continue cooking for a further 3 to 4 minutes until cooked, brushing frequently with marinade. Season with salt.

Serves 4

Grilled vegetables and fruit

Eggplant: Slice eggplant into ½-inch thick slices, sprinkle with salt and leave for 15 minutes, rinse and pat dry, brush with olive oil and placed on prepared grill on medium setting and grill for 3 to 4 minutes per side until tender. Sprinkle with salt.

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, green beans: Peel and slice into ½-inch thick slices, where applicable, brush with olive oil and place on prepared grill on medium setting, grill for 2 minutes per side until tender.

Grilled corn: Peel back corn husks and remove silk, combine ¼ cup butter with 2 cloves minced garlic, and a few blades minced chadon beni, add some salt and pepper flakes. Now place 1 tbs herbed butter onto each corn. Close husks and wrap in aluminium foil. Place on hot grill for about 30 minutes, turning occasionally. Remove foil, open husk a bit and let corn sit on the open grill until slightly charred.

Grilled pineapples

Peel a 4-lb pineapple and slice into ¾-inch thick slices. Sprinkle with bitters.

Lightly brush with butter or coconut oil.

Place onto a clean greased grill and grill for about 6 minutes per side, turn, grill for a further 5 minutes, now sprinkle with brown sugar and quickly turn. Remove and enjoy.

Grilled watermelon

Slice watermelon into 1-inch thick wedges, leave rind attached. Sprinkle with a light mixture of sugar, salt, lime zest and red pepper flakes or brown sugar, lime and cumin.

Place on a well- greased clean grill for 2-3 minutes per side.