Thanks for your service and sacrifice

A senior nurse leaves the Barataria Health Centre with the medical cooler used to transport covid19 vaccines. Photo by Roger Jocob - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: I commend the head nurse at the Barataria Health Centre, Elizabeth Ramkissoon-Andrews, who I had the pleasure of meeting on June 7 when I went to be vaccinated against the covid19 virus.

I arrived at the health centre at approximately 2.50 pm and was greeted by two individuals at the front desk with a form to be filled out. I was then directed to the waiting room, where I met Nurse Ramkissoon-Andrews.

She immediately made me feel welcome, as if I was family. Her warm attitude brought calm and comfort to all in the waiting room. She answered questions with clarity.

Under the leadership of the head nurse, the other nurses and medical staff are also to be commended for their care and attention.

Hats off to Ramkissoon-Andrews, who certainly has a noble spirit of service and epitomises the saying, “the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

Thank you and God bless you for your service and sacrifice during this most trying time.

R HARRIS

via e-mail