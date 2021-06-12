Thanks for the timelines, PM

THE EDITOR: I thank Prime Minister Rowley for issuing very hopeful timelines re our covid19 pandemic, so now we know how many vaccines are coming, from whom, when they will be administered, and the expected completion dates.

Given that the construction sector is one of the largest employers of people, can he give us the expected opening dates for the construction projects, based on the immunisation programme, by geographic area?

Also, can AG Faris Al-Rawi embellish on his Carnival 2022 proposal with potential dates? And immunisation protocols for the huge inflow of Carnival visitors? The bandleaders need this lead time to import their costumes. Carnival events have to be pre-planned/booked. A lot of scheduling has to be done.

ROGER GORDON

Cascade