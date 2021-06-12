Teen held with shotgun in Caparo

The 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition police recovered on Friday. - Courtesy TTPS

AN 18-year-old man from Caparo, in Central Trinidad was held by police on Friday after he attempted to ditch a shotgun and three rounds of 12 gauge cartridges.

According to police, the teen, of Pokhor Road, Longdenville, reportedly threw the gun away and ran off when he saw the officers on patrol along MI Rostant Road, Caparo on Friday evening.

The suspect was held after a brief chase, police said.

The 12-gauge shotgun was recovered with one spent shell. Three cartridges were found in the suspect's his left front pants pocket, police said.

The suspect was taken to San Juan Police Station where he is expected to be charged with the offence of possession of arms and ammunition.