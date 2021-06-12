Sport ministry opens nominations for Community Sport Titans

The Ministry of Sport and Community Development (MSCD) has opened nominations for its Community Sport Titans (CST) initiative.

The CST recognises those who have developed their community through sport. It will facilitate the recognition of these community champions or "titans," who have devoted their time and expertise to activating social transformation, both on and off the field of play.

This initiative is part of the ministry’s broader Sport, Health, Athletic Performance and Empowerment (SHAPE) programme, which is geared toward development of communities through sport.

A statement from the ministry said, “The programme comprises a series of capacity-building workshops, a registration drive, community sport leagues and events, and this recognition initiative that will foster a sense of camaraderie, ownership and solidarity within the community and promote total participation in sports.

“This programme also enables communities to collaborate with national governing bodies (NGB), sport groups, clubs, schools, village councils, coaches and activists and other stakeholders within and across communities.”

A nominated CST must: be a legal resident of TT, have no less than 15 years of community sport-related service and have been involved in sport-related community events/tournaments/charities/fundraising activities and/or organisations that have had an impact.

They must also have demonstrated innovation, dedication, success and consistency in promoting sport in communities and have sport-related achievements and received recognition or awards.

Based on the criteria, members of the public can nominate up to two CSTs in their district. Nomination forms can be completed via the link at https://forms.gle/WsTwX7pMWizctNgQ9

Those making nominations must include the nominee(s)’ name, age, address, contact information, affiliation and share in no more than 150 words “What makes the Nominee a Community Sport Titan.”

Nominations began on Thursday and close on July 9 at 4 pm.

The MSCD will shortlist 20 CSTs and feature their success stories in a video documentary series. This series will complement the SHAPE Programme, which runs from June-August.