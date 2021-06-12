South Africa defeat West Indies by an innings and 63 runs in first Test

West Indies batsman Joshua de Silva grimaces in pain after being hit on the arm by South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada during the third day of the 1st Test between South Africa and West Indies at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St Lucia, on Saturday. (AFP PHOTO)

SOUTH AFRICA defeated West Indies by an innings and 63 runs in the opening Test of the two-match series which concluded at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Saturday.

The hosts resumed the third day’s play on 82 for four but were only able to put on 65 more runs for the remaining six wickets, as they were dismissed for 162.

This second innings score, partnered with their paltry first innings tally of 97, was still not enough to match or surpass the Proteas’ first innings strike of 322.

The maroon entered the third day with Roston Chase not out on 21 and vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood on ten. Blackwood fell early for 13, as he was caught by Rassie van der Dussen at short cover off fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who was instrumental in affirming victory for the South Africans by claiming five wickets for 33 runs.

At 97 for four, all-rounder Jason Holder came to the middle for a short stint as he could only muster up four runs before being bowled by left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Chase, who showed the most resistance with the bat, was able to secure his half-century but was sent packing upon reaching 60 runs, when he was bowled Maharaj attempting a cut shot.

Rahkeem Cornwall faced four balls before he was also caught by van der Dussen at mid-off off Rabda’s precise spell. He did not score.

TT’s Joshua Da Silva, who was struck on his left elbow by a short ball from Rabada, made nine while compatriot Jayden Seales was the last man dismissed for three. Kemar Roach remaining unbeaten on 13 runs.

Rabada got support from Anrich Nortje (3/46) and Maharaj (2/23) bagged the remainder of WI scalps. Quintin de Kock’s stellar unbeaten first innings knock of 141 saw him earn the Player of the Match.

The second Test match gets underway on Friday in Gros Islet, St Lucia from 10 am.