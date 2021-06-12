Slap in face for healthcare workers

THE EDITOR: The request for a commission of inquiry into the management of the covid19 pandemic translates as a slap in the face for every single healthcare worker. Any attempt to embarrass the Government is another coffin nail in the image of an Opposition party scrambling for relevancy.

To question each inevitable death from a rabid virus is an obscenity in itself. The raking over of the details leading to the sad demise of each victim will be painful in the extreme for relatives and friends.

Will the UNC be hoping to impress upon the suffering public that, had it been in power, less citizens would have died? Would our borders have remained open? Would thousands of citizens living abroad have returned without bringing the virus? How much money would have been spent on staff overtime?

Was the TT economy not supposed to suffer like the rest of the world? Business as usual in all TT businesses and social sectors? Most certainly our tourism would have died as completely as in the rest of the world.

An inquiry will be an expensive exercise in futility. Should any government, in any country, be proven guilty of neglect and mismanagement in the midst of a pandemic, what is the recourse? Shoot everybody?

The inquiry will likely be viewed as a misplaced political ploy costing hundreds of millions. Will the resulting paper work be left sitting on the shelves gathering dust, forever? The Government will most likely gather some extra votes. Dare I even say that the Opposition needs to get real?

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin