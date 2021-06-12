No room anymore for dysfunctional parents

THE EDITOR: I am greatly troubled by recent reports about children who are deemed failures at both the primary and secondary school levels. Essentially, it must be underscored that the ability to learn is not hindered by a child’s ethnicity. In all races, there are children with brilliant minds capable of high levels of academic success. Nevertheless, the fundamental role of any parent or guardian must not be ruled out.

By and large, the culture of the home can be a major obstacle to educational advancement. There is the hidden curriculum whereby a child learns and practices what is seen and heard in the home environment.

A careful examination of students who attend the so-called prestigious schools attests to the fact that they are highly inclined to learning. They tend to display ideal modes of conduct since they hail from exemplary homes. Parents of such children are always supportive of the school and usually attend PTA meetings. Praise must be showered on them for their keen involvement in the holistic development of their young ones, even in these worsening pandemic times.

The presence of parents and guardians in any home is a major contributor to children’s morale, spiritual and intellectual development. However, parents must not only be physically present but it is important that they firmly bond with their children for them to be best guided and inspired to learn.

And remember, when the cat’s away the mice will play. In the absence of close home supervision, our nation’s children have been left to do as they please. Unfortunately, since schools are physically closed, hundreds of them have dropped out of virtual classes although they have access to laptops and other technological devices. Fingers are crossed that they would not venture into the shady areas of crime and violence at the slightest opportunity.

Shouldn’t the law exercise a stiff hand in holding failing parents accountable? Why must we allow our juvenile ones to fall through the cracks?

Poverty is a lame excuse for underperformance and bad conduct. Parents and sympathisers in high positions must stop the scapegoating. They ought not to nurse feelings of insecurity and inferiority. For children to become motivated in order to achieve intellectual success, parents must first cast away their sensual desires. Surely, there is no room anymore for dysfunctional parents in our country.

LINDSEY RAMPERSAD

via e-mail