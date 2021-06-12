News about vaccines no reason to drop guard

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - DAVID REID

THE EDITOR: On Saturday the Prime Minister updated the nation on the latest developments in the fight against the coronavirus in this country. He indicated that we are seeing some light in the tunnel. He did not say at the end of the tunnel because we still have a way to go.

The points that would certainly have pleased many people were that hundreds of thousands of vaccines are due to begin arriving soon, mass vaccination (which has already begun) in collaboration with the private sector and the reopening of the borders in the coming weeks, if all goes well.

It must be noted that even though the Prime Minister has had to deal with countless hurdles in acquiring vaccines, as well as protecting the nation by meticulously balancing the economic challenges and supporting those in need, the Government has stood up to the challenges and continues to perform admirably well.

From fake news to conspiracy theories, obstacles have been endless but not strong enough to stop the people from being taken care of.

I remind all that with all the good intentions of the Government, defeating covid19 will not be possible unless we do what is required.

Let us not use the bit of good news to become lackadaisical and drop our guard. Keep masking, sanitising, physical distancing. Follow the rules, do not be distracted by those who contine to use the pandemic for political mileage, get vaccinated, do not be confused by vaccine brands. The best vaccine is the one that is available to you. And encourage others to get vaccinated. Remember – vaccinate and operate.

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando