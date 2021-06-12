Mayaro man killed in drive-by shooting

A Mayaro man was killed instantly on Saturday during a drive-by shooting in the district.

Police identified the victim as Tyrone "Tiger" Carter, who lived at Plaisance, in Mayaro. He was in his 50s.

A report said at about 11 am, Carter was standing in the yard of a friend at Rest House Village in Mayaro talking to someone inside the house.

A car pulled up at the roadside, and the occupants opened fire before speeding off.

He was shot in the head and died at the scene. No one else was injured.

A video circulating on social media showed a wound to the back of his head. It is believed a bullet exited his mouth.

Police said Carter had a lengthy criminal record with several gun-related and robbery matters pending at the Mayaro Magistrate’s Court. Investigations are ongoing.