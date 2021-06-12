Denmark's Christian Eriksen hospitalised after collapsing during Euro 2020 match

Paramedics using a stretcher to take out of the pitch Denmark's Christian Eriksen after he collapsed during the Euro 2020 group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Saturday. (AP PHOTO)

DENMARK’S Christian Eriksen has been transferred to a hospital in Copenhagen after collapsing on the pitch in the first half of their Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday.

At the Parken Stadium, the attacking midfielder fell to the ground, free of contact, near the sideline in the 44th minute of play. The referee immediately called for medical assistance and medics were seen pumping the player’s chest while his teammates formed a barrier around him.

After over ten minutes of stoppage, Eriksen was stretchered off the field followed by his teammates and Finnish players.

UEFA has suspended the match due to a medical emergency. The game was scoreless before the stoppage.

"Following the medical emergency involving Denmark's player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET," European football's ruling body UEFA said in a statement on Twitter.

"The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised."