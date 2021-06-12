Cops kill robbery suspect in Central Trinidad

Stock photo

Police responding to a report of a robbery in California, in Central Trinidad shot and killed a suspect on Friday.

The dead man was identified as Willis Frederick, 37, of Southern Main Road, Mc Bean Village in Couva.

According to police, around 1.45 pm on Friday, officers from the Central Division responded to a report of a robbery in progress at Railway Road, California.

Acting on a tip-off, the officers searched a nearby area of land with overgrown bushes and confronted Frederick who was reportedly armed.

Police claimed the suspect fired a single shot in their direction and they returned fire hitting Frederick.

Investigators said they recovered a revolver and three rounds of ammunition on the scene.

Frederick was taken to the Couva health facility, where a doctor later declared him dead.

Acting ASP Raghoo is leading investigations.