A nasty problem

THE EDITOR: I live at Plaisance just off Ariapita Road in St Ann’s. It is very quiet and environmentally friendly, meaning lots of greenery, but there is a problem – the rubbish dump oblique to Georges Bridge.

The place is always nasty with rubbish strewn all over. And when it rains the drain is blocked and the waterway becomes a small river.

Could we enjoy something more pleasant? We are not asking for a retaining wall that will cost in excess of a million dollars. Just two gates to keep out the animals so that we can take a cool walk and enjoy some exercise.

I am sure people in Goodwood Park, St Clair, Westmoorings and a host of upscale places are not preoccupied with such uncleanliness. Maybe if we had a councillor for our district things would be better.

Please don’t blame covid19 and the lockdown because this has been a problem for the past five years or more.

VERNON CAMILLUS

via e-mail