4,192 workers in manufacturing sector get jabs

Workers employed with the manufacturing sector gather at the Divali Nagar site, Chaguanas last week during the rollout of the TT Manufacutrers Association vaccination drive. - Lincoln Holder

A total of 4,192 vaccinations have been administered by the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) as part of the public-private mass covid19 vaccination drive.

A release on Friday from TTMA said 2,697 people got their first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine on June 6 and 1,495 on Thursday at the Divali Nagar site in Chaguanas.

Another drive is scheduled for Sunday at the site.

The association said it fully supports all efforts by the Health Ministry on the vaccination drive for the nation.

“TTMA) continues to partner with the Health Ministry and the Ministry of Trade and Industry to execute vaccination sites (first dose only) for the business community,” the release said.

The Health Ministry has sanctioned the administration of vaccines at all TTMA vaccination sites under the supervision of Dr Vishi Beharry, president of the TT Medical Association.

The release added, “Beharry’s dedication and commitment have resulted in TTMA’s vaccination sites being the largest amount of daily vaccines administration under public-private partnership.”

The release quoted TTMA’s president Tricia Coosal as saying TTMA remains guided and under the supervision of the Health Ministry.

“We are cognisant of the recent surge in demand for vaccines by the public and appreciate the Ministry’s continued confidence in TTMA to execute vaccination drives responsibly and successfully,” Coosal said.

“TTMA remains grateful to the Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh, and Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon, for the continued trust placed in the TTMA to spearhead the vaccine drive for ‘vaccinate to operate’.” Coosal said the association remains committed and stands ready to continue the execution of vaccination sites with its partners once vaccines become available.

TTMA thanked its partners who volunteered and gave generously of their time from planning to execution.

These include Beharry, TTMA’s doctors and nurses, SEWA TT International led by its president Revan Teelucksingh, and the National Council of Indian Culture for allowing the association to use the Divali Nagar site.