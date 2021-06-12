250 tourism and construction workers get jabs in Tobago

Nurses check the vitals of people before they allowed to be vaccinated at Magdalena Grand, in Tobago on Saturday. - David Reid

A total of 250 workers from the tourism and construction sector in Tobago turned out on Saturday to get their first dose of covid19 vaccine.

A portion of the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort, Lowlands, Tobago, was transformed into a covid19 vaccination site to facilitate the exercise.

The move to vaccinate workers in these sectors came exactly one week after the Prime Minister announced that the borders could be reopened within the next four to six weeks depending on the extent to which the population has been inoculated.

As such, the action is seen as an attempt to prepare the island to receive tourists and revive its economy, which has been devastated by the pandemic.

The workers from both sectors were registered to get the Sinopharm vaccine on Saturday.

Magdalena sales and marketing employee Zacques Morrison was among the first batch of hospitality workers to get the vaccine.

Morrison admitted he had misgivings about taking the vaccine.

“It took some convincing. I was not 100 per cent for the vaccine at first,” Morrison told reporters, adding he did not feel there was sufficient information in the public domain to form an opinion about safety of the vaccine.

“But when you look at it on a holistic picture, I feel like taking the vaccine was the better choice so I encourage all persons not to hesitate.”

Morrison, who has worked at the resort for the past three years, said the process was smooth and he experienced no side effects.