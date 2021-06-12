12 deaths, 316 new covid cases

Twelve people died over the past 24 hours due to covid19 related illness, according to the 4 pm update on Saturday.

Those with comorbidities were three elderly men, five elderly women, and two middle-aged men. One elderly man and one middle-aged man without any other illness also died. The 12 deaths brought the country’s total covid19 deaths to 656, since mid-March 2020.

There were 316 new cases which brought the country’s total to 28,422. However, 38 patients were discharged from public health facilities and there were 384 recovered community cases. This brought the total active cases to 9,335, a reduction of 118.

There are 454 people in hospital, including 16 in the intensive care units and 42 in the high dependency units. One hundred and thirty six people were in state quarantine, 169 in step-down facilities, and 454 in hospitals, the release said.