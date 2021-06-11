Tyriq Horsford just misses NCAA javelin bronze

TT javelin thrower Tyriq Horsford just missed out on a medal at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division One Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2021 in Eugene, Oregon, USA, on Wednesday.

Horsford, a standout athlete for TT at junior level, finished fourth in the men’s javelin.

Horsford, of Mississippi State, had a season’s best throw of 75.95 metres on his second attempt. On his first attempt he landed the spear 72.88m and on his third and final attempt he threw the javelin 75.11m.

It was a close battle for gold with Tzuriel Pedigo of Louisiana State University (LSU) claiming the top prize with an effort of 76.98m. Horsford’s team-mate DJ Jonsson took silver with a 76.73m performance and Cade Antonucci of Auburn claimed bronze with a best throw of 76.14m.

TT’s Akanni Hislop represented LSU in the men’s 4x100m relay.

Hislop, who ran the third leg, helped LSU win semifinal one in 38.66 seconds. The LSU quartet has the fastest time heading into Friday’s final.

Dwight St Hillaire of TT booked a place in the finals of the men’s 400m event.

St Hillaire, of Kentucky, finished second in semifinal three in 45.68 seconds. Trevor Stewart of North Carolina A&T won semifinal three in 45.36.

St Hillaire has the sixth best time heading into Friday’s final.

Late on Thursday, TT’s Tyra Gittens of Texas A&M competed in the women’s long jump finals. Gittens is one of the favourites heading into the event.

Weeks ago, Gittens leaped past the Olympic qualification standard of 6.82 metres with a 6.96m effort at the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships to book her ticket for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Olympics will be held from July 23-August 8.