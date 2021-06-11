Tobago's deaths from covid19 reach 18

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago has recorded yet another covid19-related death.

This brings the island’s death toll from the virus to 18.

In a statement on Friday, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there were ten new cases and 185 active cases.

It said 26 patients were in state isolation and 146 in home isolation.

Three patients were in ICU and ten in step-down facilities.

The division said to date, a total of 6,890 people have been tested. Of those, 670 tested positive for covid19.

It said 4,667 patients had recovered.