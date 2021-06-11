Photos of the day: Vaccination rollout on Friday

WAITING PATIENTLY: Carol Grandier, 77, arrived just after 5am at the Barataria Health Centre to recieve her covid19 vaccine. She was given the number 24 by a security guard on duty. - Photo by Roger Jacob

Day three of the national vaccination programme saw less crowds and chaos at vaccination sites. Newsday photographers Roger Jacob and Angelo Marcelle visited a number of health centres on Friday where people could receive their covid19 vaccine jab and captured these images.