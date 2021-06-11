News
Photos of the day: Vaccination rollout on Friday
WAITING PATIENTLY: Carol Grandier, 77, arrived just after 5am at the Barataria Health Centre to recieve her covid19 vaccine. She was given the number 24 by a security guard on duty. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Day three of the national vaccination programme saw less crowds and chaos at vaccination sites. Newsday photographers Roger Jacob and Angelo Marcelle visited a number of health centres on Friday where people could receive their covid19 vaccine jab and captured these images.
UMBRELLA IN HAND: A number of people used umbrellas to shade from the sun as they waited for their covid19 vaccine at the Barataria Health Centre on day three of the Health Minisry's vaccination rollout. - Photo by Roger Jacob
HEALTHCARE CLASH: At the Barataria Health Centre there was a clash between people seeking emergency treatment and those who came for Sinopharm jab. - Photo by Roger Jacob
POLICE PATROL: A police vehicle seen patrolling Seventh Street in Barataria outside the health centre where several people showed up on Friday hoping to be vaccinated. - Photo by Roger Jacob
PARALLEL HEALTHCARE: Medical personnel at the Children's Assessment Unit of the Barataria Health Centre, treat a patient by the screening area. Meanwhile, an alternative entrance admitted people hoping to receive their Sinopharm vaccine. - Photo by Roger Jacob
NO PARKING: There were parking restrictions near the St Joseph Enhanced Health Centre, one of the designated sites for the rollout of the Shinopharm vaccine for people aged 60 and over. - Photo by Roger Jacob
TAKE A SEAT: Many people brought their own seating in anticipation of having to wait for extended periods even though they were uncertain whether or not they will receive their vaccine. - Photo by Roger Jacob
ROLL-IN-ROLL-OUT: A constant flow of vehicles enter the driveway to the National Racquet Centre where the ERHA-Eastern Regional Authority continues to rollout their vaccination plan for public servants and people working at state-run organisations. - Photo by Roger Jacob
PROCEED WITH CAUTION: Caution tape lines the pathway at the St Joseph Enhanced Health Centre where people wait for their turn to receive their covid19 vaccine jab. - Photo by Roger Jacob
JOIN THE LINE: The tail end of the line of citizens waiting outside the La Romaine Health Centre on Friday to get their first dose of the covid19 vaccine. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
SITTING CURBSIDE: Garth Gibbons at centre, arrived at the La Romaine Health Centre on Zaida Lane, at 5am Friday morning in a bid to be first in line to get his 1st dose of the covid19 vaccine. There were close to 200 people outside at 8am. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
BE OF GOOD CHAIR: Senior citizens sit on chairs donated by Bilda Boyz Construction Services Ltd, outside the Ste Madeleine Health Centre, Manahambre Road on Friday morning. People came as early at 5am to get their 1st covid19 vaccine shot. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
STAY SANITISED: A senior citizen gets her hands sanitized by Bilda Boyyz Construction Services Ltd owner, Shane Mahabirsingh, outside the Ste Madeleine Health Centre, Manahambre Road on Friday morning. Chairs were donated by Shane. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
