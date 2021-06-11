NGC establishes Green Agenda in sustainability thrust

Mark Loquan -

The National Gas Company (NGC) has published its fourth annual sustainability reports, which gives an account of NGC’s economic, environmental, and social impact for 2020.

In a release, the company said the report works in tandem with its strategic shift towards building sustainability and data-driven decision making, the importance of which became even more apparent while tackling the challenges presented by the covid19 pandemic.

It said the report signals its commitment to completely integrate sustainable development goals (SDGs) in its business operations.

The publication discusses NGC’s corporate performance in the areas of governance; human capital; health, safety, security and environment; asset integrity; local and international growth and corporate social responsibility. In the 2020 Report, NGC’s green agenda was added as a focal point for capturing the key initiatives in the green energy space of both NGC and its subsidiaries.

Speaking on the inclusion of the green agenda, NGC president Mark Loquan said, “NGC is not daunted by the challenges we currently face, as it provides an opportunity for creativity and innovation. We have recognised the need for transformative thinking and decisive action to reframe our business objectives and growth strategies to remain agile in this period of energy transition.

"NGC is embracing the new energy future through our Green Agenda thrust, which will be a key driver for us on the road to sustainability. The year 2020 highlighted the resilience and ability of our employees to adapt through technology and teamwork, for which we are most grateful. It is this same spirit of innovation and focus which will also be necessary for developing the green future.”

Loquan said the year 2020 provided NGC with the unique opportunity to test and prove its resilience, as well as to foresee, manage and recover from disruptions of global proportions. The report is a record of the efforts and achievements of NGC’s sustainability priorities which are informed by its strategic pillars.

NGC said as the only state company to produce a sustainability report, it recognises its responsibility in upholding this standard of accountability to stakeholders and the environment. It said the 2020 Report not only monitors the progress NGC has made in developing a solid framework of sustainability, but is also a testament to the transformation of its corporate identity to become a change agent for economic, social, governance and environmental sustainability within the energy sector and by extension, the wider TT.

NGC’s 2020 Sustainability Report can be accessed within the publications section of NGC’s website, or via the link https://ngc.co.tt/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/ngc[1]sustainability-report-2020.pdf.