Fenwick mum on firing rumours but says: I'm not resigning

TT head coach Terry Fenwick. - Ayanna Kinsale

Englishman Terry Fenwick and his coaching staff are expected to pay the ultimate price for Trinidad and Tobago's failed 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

According to a TT Football Association source, Fenwick and assistant coaches Kelvin Jack and Derek King managed their last game together as the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee has decided to axe the trio.

Normalisation committee head Robert Hadad was asked around 9pm on Thursday, on WhatsApp, about the coaching shake-up. He read the questions but did not comment.

But in an interview with Newsday on Friday, Fenwick did not confirm or deny that he received a termination letter. He did acknowledge having a meeting with the normalisation committee later today.

However, he made it clear that resigning was out of the question given his undefeated record in competitive football at the helm.

Fenwick failed to get TT past the first round of Concacaf qualifying after an embarrassing 0-0 draw with Bahamas.

TT (two wins and two draws) finished second in Group F behind St Kitts. Only the group winner advances to the next round.

Fenwick, whose two-year, US$20,000 per month contract ends in January 2022, has had a tumultuous time in charge of the national team. The covid19 pandemic and chaotic TTFA administration made life difficult, and he did himself no favours with an unnecessary clash with his media officer, confusing team selections and poor results when it counted.

His overall record is two wins, two draws and one defeat. The defeat came in Fenwick's coaching debut - a 7-0 drubbing to USA in a friendly international in January this year.

The TTFA will need to sort out the head coaching position soon with Gold Cup qualifiers on the horizon.

With reporting by Joel Bailey