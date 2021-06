Extended curfew hours in effect

The Ministry of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister on Friday reminded citizens that extended curfew hours are in effect between Friday and Sunday under the state of emergency.

In a statement, the ministry said the weekend curfew starts at 7 pm on Friday and ends at 5 am on Saturday. The same will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Weekday curfew hours will return from Monday (9 pm to 5 am) to Thursday.