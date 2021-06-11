14 deaths, 300 new covid19 cases

The Ministry of Health reported 14 deaths and 300 new covid19 cases on Friday.

The total number of deaths is now 644.

These figures reflect samples taken between June 5 and 10.

The 4pm update said there are 9,453 active cases.

The total number of cases to date is now 28,106, among 206,150 people tested for the virus.

The ministry said 18,009 people have recovered and 441 people are in hospital. There are 175 people in step-down facilities, 152 in state quarantine, and 8,537 in self-isolation.

The update said 150,213 people have received their first dose of a covid19 vaccine so far and 9,496 are now fully vaccinated.