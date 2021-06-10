Vaccinate Lotto agents also, Mr PM

THE EDITOR: The announcement by the Prime Minister of the impending reopening of services is welcome. The call to vaccinate and operate is encouraging.

Because of this, the Lotto Agents Committee is appealing to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health to consider providing vaccines for its agents and operators as we were considered essential before the state of emergency.

We believe that we should be given priority as we account for a significant amount of revenue for the country. This would in turn redound to the benefit of all parties, and the citizens, involved.

This revenue stream would greatly assist the Government in funding its social programmes, even the purchase of vaccines, as well as assist in other necessary areas.

DEAN PERSAD

chairman

Lotto Agents Committee