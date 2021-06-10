Two girls missing

MISSING. Renisha Henry. -

THE police service is seeking the public’s help to find two missing girls – Renisha Henry, 17, of Diego Martin, and Jonelle Edmund-King, 17, of Plaisance Park.

Henry is from Upper Salandy Street. She was last seen at 8.40 pm at home on June 2 (last week Wednesday).

She is of African descent, brown in complexion with a slim build, and 5 feet 4 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a blue blouse, blue denim skirt and white sneakers.

Anyone knowing Henry's whereabouts is asked to contact the West End Police Station at 637-4226 or 637-6002, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS or the police emergency lines at 555, 999 or 911, or to share information via the police service app.

King, who is from Lower Circular Road, was last seen at 10.50 am on June 5 (last Saturday.)

She is of African descent, brown in complexion with a slim build. She was last seen wearing a braided hairstyle and dressed in blue jeans and a brown and blue top, and carrying a brown knapsack. Anyone knowing her whereabouts is asked to contact the St Margaret’s Police Station at 659-2530, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS or the police emergency lines at 555, 999 or 911, or to share information via the police service app.