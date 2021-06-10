Three held in joint Customs and police exercise

Alcohol seized by authorities. -

THREE people were arrested on Wednesday after officers of Customs and Excise and police raided a Penal home and seized alcohol, two guns and close to $2 million in assorted cash.

Police said they and Customs officers had the three under surveillance for some time. During the search, the officers found stamps bearing the seal of the Customs and Excise Division, two pistols – a Taurus and a Smith and Wesson, cases of alcohol and a quantity of cash in both Trinidad and Tobago (TT) and US currency, which amounted to just over $2 million.

The money was handed over to the Financial Intelligence Bureau (FIB).

In a media release on Thursday, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds commended the officers for their collaborative effort.

Police said the entire exercise took 24 hours from surveillance to seizure beginning on Wednesday morning and ending Thursday.