South Africa pacers destroy West Indies batting on opening day

Kraigg Brathwaite (right) of West Indies is bowled by South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje (left) of South Africa during day 1 of the 1st Test between South Africa and West Indies at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St Lucia, on Thursday. (AFP PHOTO) -

WEST Indies were bundled out for 97, inside two sessions, batting first in the opening match of the Betway two-match Test series against South Africa at the Darren Sammy National Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, on Thursday.

This score was West Indies' lowest-ever innings total against South Africa in Test history.

After winning the toss and electing to bat West Indies were no match for South African pacers Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje. Nortje did the damage at the top of the order, before Ngidi took over.

West Indies openers Shai Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite made 15 apiece and former West Indies captain Jason Holder, the last batsman dismissed, scored 20.

Ngidi grabbed 5/19 in 13.5 overs and Nortje snatched 4/35 in 11 overs. West Indies batsman Nkrumah Bonner has a concussion after being struck on the helmet while batting. He will be replaced by Kieran Powell for the remainder of the match.

West Indies are coming off two solid performances in Test series in 2021. West Indies travelled to Bangladesh where the regional team won the two-match series 2-0, before returning to the Caribbean to draw Sri Lanka 0-0 in a two-match series.