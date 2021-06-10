Rush can cause spike

Police were needed Wednesday to control the crowd at the Barataria Health Centre. Photo by Sureash Cholai - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: The rush for vaccines can lead to a greater spread of the virus if not managed properly.

The long lines at several health centres across the country on Wednesday should be cause of concern. There seemed to be chaos at some centres. There was lacklustre physical distancing, putting people at risk.

This is making the task of health workers more difficult.

People could have been given appointments for the jabs on the two holidays last week, but this opportunity was wasted for a stricter 10 am to 5 am curfew.

The Government may have to go back to the appointment system, but a more organised and efficient one. In the meantime, while people await their appointments they must adhere to the basics of washing hands, watching their distance and wearing masks.

SIMON WRIGHT

via e-mail