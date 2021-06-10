Quality care by team at Movant HC

THE EDITOR: I congratulate head nurse Lindsey Cupidore-Martin and her staff for their professionalism and quality care at the Morvant Health Centre on June 5.

I turned up around 1.15 pm for my first shot of the sinopharm vaccine. There must have been around 100 people present at that time. Forms were distributed and temperatures were routinely checked. Sanitisation procedures were strictly followed. Names were called based on the list. People who were not on the list were still readied for vaccination.

Cupidore-Martin administered the vaccine. She had a reassuring smile and instructed me to "breathe in, breathe out." I hardly felt the jab. She strapped a plaster on my arm.

Patients were then asked to sit in the waiting area for 20 minutes for monitoring. The nurse then sternly addressed the dozen plus patients in the waiting area: "No alcohol for 48 hours after taking the vaccine."

At the end of the 20 minutes another nurse enquired how I was feeling. I collected my immunisation card and left the centre in a happy mood around 2.35 pm. My second vaccine is scheduled for June 26.

In the midst of this pandemic which has tragically taken over 500 lives here in TT, including 326 in May, our frontline health workers deserve the nation's unyielding support.

Do what is right because it is the right thing to do – get vaccinated and trust in God.

REZA ABASALI

El Socorro