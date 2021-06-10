Pt Fortin man on $m fraud charges

CHARGED: Raymond Morris charged with several counts of fraud and fraudulent conversion. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS -

A POINT Fortin businessman was granted bail of $1.5 million and $200,000, after appearing before two magistrates on Thursday charged with seven counts of fraud.

A police press release said Raymond Morris, 36, of Cap-de-Ville, was charged with four counts of fraudulent conversion in sums totalling $1,215,845.70 and three counts of obtaining property via dishonoured cheques in sums totalling $10,920.30.

He appeared virtually before San Fernando magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh.

He was granted bail with a surety of $200,000 and ordered to report to the San Fernando Police Station every Monday between 10 am and 3 pm. The matter was adjourned to July 7.

Morris then appeared virtually before Point Foritn magistrate Alica Chankar and was granted bail with a surety of $1.5 million and ordered to surrender his passport and report to the Point Fortin Police Station every Thursday at 9 am. This matter was adjourned to July 8.

Morris was arrested by Fraud Squad officers on June 7 after reports of fraudulent conversion and obtaining property by use of a dishonoured cheque against several people between 2016 and 2020.

Investigations were co-ordinated by Snr Supt Arlet Groome and Supt Reuben and supervised by acting Insp Bachoo and Sgt Seepersad of the Fraud Squad.

Morris was charged on June 9 by acting Cpl Lewis and PC Williams.