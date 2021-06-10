No evidence in Sean Luke trial as case adjourned to Monday

Sean Luke. -

WEDNESDAY’s sitting of the Sean Luke trial was adjourned to next Monday.

No reason was given for the adjournment. Monday’s sitting was also cut short because of an emergency. The parties had been told the judge had an emergency and the trial would not be able to continue for the day.

On Wednesday, they were notified of the new adjourned date.

Retired Sgt Alexis Garcia is in the witness box being cross-examined by defence attorney Mario Merritt, who represents Akeel Mitchell. Merritt will continue his questioning on Monday and will then by followed by attorney Evans Welch, who leads a team for Richard Chatoo.

Mitchell and Chatoo are before Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds at a judge-only trial.

Garcia charged both of them when they were teenagers for Luke’s murder in 2006. After he completes his evidence, the prosecution is expected to close its case.

When this happens, attorneys for both men are expected to make submissions on the evidence after which, depending on how the judge rules, the defence will present their evidence.

Mitchell’s lawyers have already indicated that he will not testify in his defence but will call two witnesses. Chatoo is not expected to call witnesses but has indicated that he would take the witness stand.

Mitchell is relying on alibi and has denied committing the brutal act while Chatoo claims the allegations against him were fabricated. He has also maintained that statements police took from him were adduced as a result of oppression, trickery, force and inducement.

When both men were arraigned in February, they pleaded not guilty.

Mitchell and Chatoo were both teenagers when they were charged by Garcia for the murder. Luke went missing on the evening of March 26, 2006 and his body was found two days later. An autopsy revealed that he died from internal injuries and bleeding arising out of being sodomised with a cane stalk.

So far the State has called evidence from 38 witnesses who have either testified in person or have the evidence they gave at the pre-trial session incorporated into the main trial, and DNA evidence has been allowed by the judge.

Mitchell and Chatoo are represented by attorneys Mario Merritt, Evans Welch, Kirby Joseph, Randall Raphael, Kelston Pope and Gabriel Hernandez.

Prosecuting are assistant DPP Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal and state attorneys Anju Bhola and Sophia Sandy-Smith.