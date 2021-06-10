Jayden Seales, 19, makes West Indies Test debut

Jayden Seales -

FAST bowler Jayden Seales, 19, has made his debut for West Indies.

Seales received his maroon cap on Thursday morning ahead of the opening Test match between West Indies and South Africa at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia.

Seales made a name for himself at the International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup in 2020. The Trinidad and Tobago player has travelled with the team recently as a developmental player and will now get his opportunity.

Seales has been given a chance to prove he is ready for international cricket as experienced fast bowler Shannon Gabriel is injured.

Seales will try to add firepower to the West Indies fast bowling attack which includes Kemar Roach and Jason Holder.