El Socorro man charged with murder, wounding with intent

CHARGED: Khadeem Looby. - ttps

AN EL SOCORRO man was expected to appear virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate on Thursday charged with the murder of Giovanni Stewart and wounding with intent on April 23.

A police press release said Khadeem Looby, 21, of Mohammed Trace, was charged on the advice of acting Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul on June 9.

Stewart, 21, of Lootoo Street, El Socorro, and another man, also of Lootoo Street, were in the area on April 23 when gunmen shot at them. The wounded men were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, where Stewart died, while the other man was warded.

North Eastern Division Task Force officers arrested Looby in San Juan on June 2.

Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas, Insp Ramjag and Sgt Stanisclaus of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region II. Looby was charged by WPC Mohammed.