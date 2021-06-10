Darul Uloom Institute: 4 vaccines suitable for Muslims

China's Sinopharm vaccine cuurently being administered in Trinidad and Tobago as part of the covid 19 vaccine drive. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

The Darul Uloom (Trinidad and Tobago) Institute of Higher Islamic Studies and Secondary Education has said four World Health Organization-approved vaccines are suitable for use by Muslims.

In a release, the institution said the Darul Uloom Halaal Committee (DUHC) had reviewed the contents of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Moderna and Sinopharm covid19 vaccines, and found them to be compliant with halal ingredient requirements.

“We therefore conclude that it is permissible for use by the Muslim community.”

The release was signed by the institute’s chairman, Mufti Waseem Khan.