Chaos at start of walk-in jabs

Large crowd at the St Joseph Enhanced Health Centre on Wednesday was made to wait in the compound of the Mt Hope Hospital. Photo by Sureash Cholai - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Chaotic is the only word that can be used to describe the long lines at the start of the "walk-in" covid19 vaccination programme.

Citizens, many of whom were waiting before dawn, were told that only 60 daily vaccines would be given out at each facility.

Physical distancing was non-existent. Many people also ignored the notice that only people 60 and over and those under 60 with non-communicable diseases were to be vaccinated.

The Government should have foreseen this and put systems in place.

People with vehicles should go to stadiums around the country where they can drive thru and get the jab without leaving their vehicles.

People without vehicles should be placed on an appointment system to go to the health centres.

This is dependent on available resources. One can only recommend.

Do we now have to await another spike in about two weeks to one month?

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope